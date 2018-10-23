Watch: Markieff Morris caught trying to pull down Seth Curry's shorts

Select Page

Watch: Markieff Morris caught trying to pull down Seth Curry&#039;s shorts

Wizards big man Markieff Morris needs to chill.

He got away with a bit of a bush league maneuver in a pivotal moment late in Monday’s game agains the Blazers, in an attempt to embarrass Seth Curry.

The game was tied at 111 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when Curry popped out on the wing, in front of the Wizards bench, to space the floor so Damian Lillard could drive the lane. That’s when Morris grabbed his shorts and attempted to pull them down, for some reason.

Here’s a more zoomed-out shot that shows the entire sequence of events as it played out.

Not cool, bro.

