Watch: DeMarcus Cousins gets ejected from game he didn't even play in

Watch: DeMarcus Cousins gets ejected from game he didn&#039;t even play in

Warriors big free-agency acquisition DeMarcus Cousins has yet to suit up and play in a game for the team thus far this season, but he made an impact in Friday’s showdown with the Knicks — sort of.

Cousins has been in the midst of recovering from a torn Achilles, which has sidelined him since January.

That didn’t stop him from hitting the Madison Square Garden showers early on Friday night.

Cousins was seen arguing with officials during the game against the Knicks, which earned him a technical, as well as an early ejection.

It’s rare that a player not active for a game manages to earn an ejection, but Boogie somehow did exactly that.

