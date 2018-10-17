Warriors show off diamond-filled championship rings

It marked the final time the team would have a championship ring ceremony at Oracle Arena, given that the team is set to move across the bay to Chase Center. That’s why the celebration on Tuesday was extra special. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry gave a quick speech, and the team unveiled its 2017-18 championship banner.
The team also received their championship rings, and they were pretty sick. Check out what they looked like, along with the full specs (via Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver) as well.
Klay Thompson seemed to like his.
Warriors co-owner Peter Guber, however, had some issues getting his on. The ring appeared to be a bit small, so NBA commissioner Adam Silver had to force it on.
We highly doubt one of those will be hitting eBay — ever.
