Warriors show off diamond-filled championship rings

The Warriors celebrated their third title in four years before Tuesday’s game against the Thunder on Tuesday night, and Oracle Arena, as usual, was lit for the epic celebration.

It marked the final time the team would have a championship ring ceremony at Oracle Arena, given that the team is set to move across the bay to Chase Center. That’s why the celebration on Tuesday was extra special. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry gave a quick speech, and the team unveiled its 2017-18 championship banner.

The team also received their championship rings, and they were pretty sick. Check out what they looked like, along with the full specs (via Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver) as well.

2018 Warriors championship rings

— 74 sapphires & 74 diamonds (1 per win in RS & playoffs)

— 2 trophies: 2017 in 17k gold w/ .17 carat white diamond; 2018 in 18k gold w/ .18 carat white diamond

– Other details: Twist-off top, “Strength in Numbers,” Bay Bridge & “The Town” logo pic.twitter.com/SSdoYTydJh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 17, 2018

Klay Thompson seemed to like his.

Warriors co-owner Peter Guber, however, had some issues getting his on. The ring appeared to be a bit small, so NBA commissioner Adam Silver had to force it on.

We highly doubt one of those will be hitting eBay — ever.