[VIDEO] Steph and Ayesha Curry attend Jay-Z and Beyonce concert at Levi's Stadium

[VIDEO] Steph and Ayesha Curry attend Jay-Z and Beyonce concert at Levi&#039;s Stadium

LEVI’S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA, CA — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, along with sister Sydel Curry-Lee, her newlywed and Warriors franchise teammate Damion Lee, plus dad Dell and mom Sonya, not to mention Christian rapper Devontee, all attended Jay-Z and Beyonce’s concert at the San Francisco 49ers’ home of Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, September 29th, just moments after Steph finished playing in his first preseason game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. In fact, Sydel posted a story on Instagram showing her being anxious for the basketball game to end so that they could make the concert in time.

In a compilation of Instagram stories from nearly all of the above people, Steph can be seen riding in a security golf cart through the bowels of Levi’s Stadium, decorated by the 49ers’ red-colored tunnels.

