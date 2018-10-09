Steve Kerr hilariously thanks ref for ejecting him from game (Video)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has seen his team win three titles in the past four seasons, so he doesn’t allow himself to get caught up in early-season overreactions. Kerr keeps his eyes on the prize, which, in his case, is the Warriors potentially hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy yet another time.

So when it comes to exhibition games, he’s not really interested in them all that much. And frankly, he doesn’t even really want to be there, which he informed an official during Monday’s preseason matchup against the Suns.

It happened when Kerr began arguing with an official over an illegal screen foul called on Stephen Curry in the third quarter. He continued to voice his displeasure, which resulted in him receiving not one, both two technicals. Kerr was then ejected from the game, and that prompted him to tell one of the officials the following:

“I didn’t want to be here anyway,” Kerr appeared to say.

It may only be October, but when it comes to speaking his mind, Kerr already appears to be nearing midseason form.