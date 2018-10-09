Steve Kerr admits he tried to get ejected from preseason game

Social media users had a chuckle on Monday night after a clip from a preseason game involving Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral. In it, Kerr appeared to thank an official for ejecting him from Monday’s game against the Suns, which sports fans believed was the case.

And apparently, they were not wrong, as Kerr confirmed as much in speaking to reporters after the game. Not only that, he went on to say he wasn’t enjoying the contest.

Asked if he was trying to get ejected, Steve Kerr did not hesitate: ‘Yes.’ He was not enjoying the game at all, so he figured he’d just fight for the players. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 9, 2018

The sequence of events took place when Kerr was arguing an illegal screen foul that was called on Stephen Curry in the third quarter of the game, which resulted in him getting hit with two technical fouls by referee Ben Taylor. The Warriors head coach wasn’t fazed, though, as he appeared to tell Taylor that he didn’t want to be there, and then following that up by waving goodbye.

It’s great that Kerr owned up to it, as he never ceases to entertain fans during games.