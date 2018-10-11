Stephen Curry gets plunked in face by teammate's errant pass (Video)

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is often a few steps ahead of everyone else on the court, but sometimes, even he gets caught off guard.

That’s what happened during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Lakers, when an unsuspecting Curry got drilled in the face by a basketball. It happened when teammate Damian Jones was attempting to casually toss the ball to an official after a turnover, but the Warriors center’s pass fell well short. Unfortunately for Curry, he happened to be in the way, and the ball hit him right in the face.

Curry wasn’t looking at Jones at the time, but we’re still surprised he didn’t use “the Force” to prevent the ball from hitting him.