[PHOTO GALLERY] Warriors Open Practice: Twin Steph Curry look-alikes, forgettable singing, and more

All photos taken byof B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any original photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE SLIDESHOW: