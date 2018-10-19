Select Page

[PHOTO GALLERY] DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins designs shoes, takes pictures, and swats shots with kids at Malcolm X Elementary School in San Francisco

MALCOLM X ACADEMY, SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins spent the afternoon on Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 designing shoes, taking pictures, and swatting shots with kids at Malcolm X Academy in the Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco.

