Klay on his “new look” with beard: “Veteran, wise, aged, seasoned”

RAKUTEN PERFORMANCE CENTER, OAKLAND, CA —fan-favorite shooting guard, alongside backup point guard, went on ESPN’s “The Jump” yesterday from the team’s practice facility. General manageralso joined host, as did head coachwith former teammate and Hall of Famerin the lobby area.

But all eyes were on Thompson as Nichols asked what many diehard Warriors fans, aka #DubNation, were dying to know: the impetus for Klay now sporting a beard.

“Veteran, wise, aged, seasoned. Those four adjectives,” Thompson replied when Nichols asked Klay to describe his “new look”.

Thompson also delved into why he’s the butt of so many jokes from the Warriors players. “I think I just receive it so well.”

Livingston said Klay is in his Top Five of funniest teammates ever: “His jokes are so underlined, that you just gotta know Klay.”

Nichols agreed, adding, “He’s subtle. He just puts them out there and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Discussion shifted towards #ChinaKlay and the new #QatarKlay (Thompson took a trip to Qatar with Luke Walton, Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony in August), and sure enough, Klay quipped, “I love China,” with Livingston having a front row seat to the Thompson brand of humor he had just mentioned.

As if taking a heat-check on the court, Klay soon followed that up by saying he looked good and felt good when Nichols asked about his Qatar “ensemble” which featured a thobe, sunglasses and, of course, the beard. This humble brag drew a “see what I mean?” grin from Livingston.