Kevin Durant weighs in about Knicks billboard in NYC

Warriors star Kevin Durant does not appear to believe he’s the one that will “make NY sports great again.”

A group of Knicks fans put up a billboard outside of Madison Square Garden, in an attempt to recruit Durant to the team.

It showed a photo depicting the likeness of Durant and Kristaps Porzingis, with both players in Knicks jerseys.

KD was asked about the billboard on Friday, and while he didn’t seem  beaten up by the whole thing, he didn’t appear to be all that impressed by the gesture, either.

It’s funny that KD reacted so nonchalantly, as we’ve seen other moments involving him where he really seems to crave the attention — from both fans and media members alike.

