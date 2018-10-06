Select Page

Kevin Durant wears Shawn Kemp jersey in Seattle, gets ovation from fans

Kevin Durant returned home to the city where his career once began on Friday night, and he received quite the reception from fans.

Durant was selected by the Seattle Supersonics with the second overall pick in the 2007 draft, and he garnered Rookie of the Year honors that season. The team relocated to Oklahoma City after his inaugural campaign came to a close, though, so his tenure in Seattle lasted only one year.

Fans in the area apparently did not forget about him, either, as Durant returned to Seattle for Friday’s exhibition game against the Kings at KeyArena. Durant came out for pregame introductions while wearing a Shawn Kemp Sonics jersey, and he received an amazing ovation from fans while doing so.

Durant seemed to be taken aback by the praise from fans, and understandably so. It was a great moment, and helps make a case as to why Seattle should have an NBA team once again.

