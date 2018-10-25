Kevin Durant hilariously calls out 'weak' Wizards during game

Select Page

Kevin Durant hilariously calls out &#039;weak&#039; Wizards during game

Posted by | Oct 25, 2018 | ,

Kevin Durant has fully embraced the villain role since joining the Warriors, and he continues to set the troll bar high with each passing season.

Durant was fairly quiet during his tenure in Oklahoma City, but that’s not the case anymore. It’s clear that he was just holding his tongue until he earned his stripes in the league, and now he has no problem taking pot shots at his opponents.

That’s exactly what he did during Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, when the Warriors were looking to build on their lead in the fourth quarter. KD turned to head coach Steve Kerr and jokingly asked to be subbed out of the game, being that the Warriors were just that much better than the Wizards.

“Sub me out,” Durant said. “I don’t wanna play no more, man. They weak.”

That’s one way of sticking it to your opponents.

NBA, Warriors, Wizards

