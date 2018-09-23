Kevin Durant's social media activity prompts rumors of return to OKC

The NBA news cycle never really goes quiet, even during the summer, when a number of players, coaches and media members enjoy some much-needed time away from the court.

A recent example of that took place on Saturday, when Kevin Durant’s Instagram activity was the subject of much discussion on social media.

Durant followed former teammate Russell Westbrook on Instagram, which you can see below.

This is interesting because Durant can opt out of his current deal next summer, with rumors already circulating about him joining LeBron James in Los Angeles, or playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. It appears we shouldn’t rule out a potential return to Oklahoma City, either.

And even if this move has nothing to do with Durant’s future, it’s good to see that he and Westbrook are moving toward burying the hatchet, given how hard they were beefing in the past.