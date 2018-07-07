Select Page

Watch: Wildcats fan tries to get DeMarcus Cousins&#039; autograph, gets shot down by security

Posted by | Jul 7, 2018 | ,

Watch: Wildcats fan tries to get DeMarcus Cousins' autograph, gets shot down by security
A Kentucky Wildcats fan had prime seats to Friday’s NBA Summer League action, and he tried to use them to his advantage.

The fan — who was wearing a Wildcats t-shirt — was seated behind DeMarcus Cousins, holding a basketball. He attempted to get an autograph from Boogie, who was sitting courtside, right next to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Unfortunately for the fan, his attempt was thwarted by Cousins’ security guard.

Cousins never even turned around to acknowledge the poor fan. In fact, it didn’t even appear that he was aware of what was going on. Better luck next time.

Featured, NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Watch: Wildcats fan tries to get DeMarcus Cousins&#039; autograph, gets shot down by security



Related Posts

Dwight Howard has 'serious interest' in joining Warriors

Dwight Howard has &#039;serious interest&#039; in joining Warriors

July 1, 2018

Stephen Curry reacts to DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors

Stephen Curry reacts to DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors

July 3, 2018

Warriors reportedly insist they are not interested in Dwight Howard

Warriors reportedly insist they are not interested in Dwight Howard

June 30, 2018

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State Warriors

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State Warriors

July 1, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino