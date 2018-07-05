Stephen Curry shares photo of newborn baby boy from hospital

Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed the newest addition to their family on Wednesday.

The Fourth of July was special for families around the country, but even more so for the Curry household, which has now increased in size.

Curry posted a photo on Instagram from the hospital on Wednesday, showing his newborn son, Canon.

Canon is Steph and Ayesha’s first son, and he’ll join Riley and Ryan in the Curry household, as the newest addition to the family.