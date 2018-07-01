According to multiple reports, Kevin Durant plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors once free agency begins at midnight EST. His new deal will be for his maximum salary over two years, with a player option for next year. The contract will be made official July 7, at the end of the NBA’s moratorium period.
Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the news Saturday night:
Kevin Durant intends to sign a two-year max deal with a player option to stay with Golden State, league sources tell ESPN.
Albert Nahmad, an NBA salary cap guru, later added that Durant will make $30 million next season, with a player option worth $31.5 million for the 2019-20 season. Next summer, Durant can become a free agent again if he chooses not to exercise his player option. That would allow him to sign a five-year maximum contract projected to be worth $221 million.
Kevin Durant’s 1+1 deal would pay him $30.0M next season, and enable him to become a free agent next summer. He’d then be eligible to sign a five-year, project $221M max contract. That would be $251M over the next six years (through age 35).
Last season with the Warriors, Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Durant was one of the staples of the Warriors on their way to repeating as NBA Champions, winning back-to-back Finals MVP. For his career, including his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant has averaged 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Durant will look to continue to pad his impressive resume as he will enter his 11th season. He is one of the great scorers in the league. His height and athleticism makes him a match-up nightmare. Durant will look to build on his leadership skills as he continues to stay on his quest to become one of the greats to play in the NBA.
