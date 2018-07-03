Report: DeMarcus Cousins did not receive any offers from other teams

Reports surfaced the Celtics had some late interest in Boogie Cousins, but it was too little too late for Danny Ainge as Cousins was already zeroed in on Golden State. There was a lot of concern for DeMarcus Cousins’ future due to his achilles tear. But, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN weighed in and said there was also a concern with his antics around teammates that kept teams away.
Before tearing his achilles, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and, 1.6 steals, 16. blocks and even shot 35% from three point range.
