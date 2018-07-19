Select Page

PHOTO GALLERY & VIDEO: DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins introduction with Bob Myers and Tim Roye from Warriors HQ in Oakland

PHOTO GALLERY & VIDEO: DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins introduction with Bob Myers and Tim Roye from Warriors HQ in Oakland
RAKUTEN PERFORMANCE CENTER, OAKLAND, CA — Newly signed Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins was formally introduced to Warriors media, employees, and youth campers and staff this morning at the team’s practice facility. Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye was the emcee and general manager Bob Myers was there for the festivities as well.

Videos:

Intro Q&A
Media Q&A
Cousins post-Q&A scrum
Myers post-Q&A scrum
Cousins post-intro photos, autographs, radio

All photos taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE SLIDESHOW:

