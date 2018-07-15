Select Page

PHOTO GALLERY: Steph Curry golfing at American Century Championship in Tahoe (Saturday)

Posted by | Jul 15, 2018 | ,

EDGEWOOD TAHOE GOLF COURSE, STATELINE, NV — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was back on the golf course Saturday, July 14, 2018 in the American Century Championship (#ACChampionship) in Lake Tahoe and finished the second round tied for 19th place.

Curry started the day off in a group with former NBA shooting guard and three-pointer extraordinaire Ray Allen and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Also spotted: Charles Barkley, Ben Higgins of The Bachelor, and former NFL player DeMarcus Ware.

All photos taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE SLIDESHOW:

NBA, Warriors

