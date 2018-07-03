Jordan Bell tries to throw alley-oop to himself, fails miserably (Video)

Jordan Bell recently had a rookie campaign that most young NBA players only dream of — playing meaningful minutes in the Finals, en route to winning a title.

Now that Bell is preparing to enter his sophomore season, he can have some fun in the Summer League, since he already has some time under his belt.

That’s what he tried to do in Monday’s exhibition game against the Heat, but he failed in his attempt, and actually got booed by fans. Bell tried to throw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard, on a potential breakaway dunk, and yeah, it didn’t go very well.

Better luck next time.