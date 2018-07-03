Select Page

Jordan Bell tries to throw alley-oop to himself, fails miserably (Video)

Posted by | Jul 3, 2018 | ,

Jordan Bell tries to throw alley-oop to himself, fails miserably (Video)
Jordan Bell recently had a rookie campaign that most young NBA players only dream of — playing meaningful minutes in the Finals, en route to winning a title.

Now that Bell is preparing to enter his sophomore season, he can have some fun in the Summer League, since he already has some time under his belt.

That’s what he tried to do in Monday’s exhibition game against the Heat, but he failed in his attempt, and actually got booed by fans. Bell tried to throw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard, on a potential breakaway dunk, and yeah, it didn’t go very well.

Better luck next time.

Featured, NBA, Warriors

View the original article on Let's Go Warriors: Jordan Bell tries to throw alley-oop to himself, fails miserably (Video)



Related Posts

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State Warriors

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State Warriors

July 1, 2018

Report: Kevin Durant turned down offer to join LeBron James on Lakers

Report: Kevin Durant turned down offer to join LeBron James on Lakers

July 1, 2018

Warriors reportedly insist they are not interested in Dwight Howard

Warriors reportedly insist they are not interested in Dwight Howard

June 30, 2018

Stephen Curry reacts to DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors

Stephen Curry reacts to DeMarcus Cousins joining Warriors

July 3, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino