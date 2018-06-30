Warriors reportedly insist they are not interested in Dwight Howard

The Golden State Warriors continue to insist they won’t have interest in pursuing Dwight Howard. Howard is expected to reach a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. Howard figures to sign for the veteran’s minimum on the open market after he spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets.

After being traded, and getting close to a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets — Dwight Howard will yet again try to find a new home after hitting free agency. Since Howard has become a journeyman in the NBA, people have speculated that he could ring chase and be in play to join the Warriors. But, according to Marc Stein of the NY Times, the Warriors are not interested in adding Howard at this time.

After receiving the buyout, Howard can maneuver the same way Dwyane Wade did last season after being bought out by the Bulls. With a large sum of money coming, the veterans minimum option can open a lot of doors for free agency. With his potential financial flexibility, he was looked at as a nice option to pick up for contending teams who need rebounding.

But, he has had a lot of off the court issues that could deter teams like the Warriors who do not want to destroy their chemistry moving forward. Stephen A Smith even went as far as to say leaving Orlando was the ‘biggest mistake’ or Dwight Howard’s life.

But, Howard did lead Charlotte to the 3rd highest rebounds per game number in the NBA this season despite the issues. Even though there is added drama, Howard is still effective in the paint.