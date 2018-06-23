Select Page

Stephen Curry crushes home run off Marshawn Lynch at charity softball game

Stephen Curry, along with some of his Warriors teammates, participated in JaVale McGee’s Water For Life Charity Softball Game on Saturday.

It was the fourth time the event has been held in as many years, with the Oakland Coliseum hosting it for the second consecutive time.

Curry, along with Kevin Durant, E-40 and others, participated in the charity softball game, and it looked like a lot of fun.

And at one point, Steph even crushed a pitch from Marshawn Lynch into the stands for a home run.

That blast was impressive, but so was Curry’s hat.

