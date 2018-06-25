PHOTO GALLERY: JaVale McGee's 2018 Juglifewater.com Charity Softball Game

OAKLAND, CA —soon-to-be free agent centerheld his second annual Juglifewater.com charity softball game at Rickey Henderson Field inside the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

LetsGoWarriors.com was there for all the moments, and the presence of superstar Stephen Curry as well as super-funny Nick Young (aka “Swag Champ”, fka “Swaggy P”) added to the joyous mood throughout.

The list of athletes and celebrities included comedian Blake Anderson, NBA sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude, Warriors center Damian Jones, Warriors power forward Jordan Bell, rapper Mistah F.A.B., former Warriors small forward Matt Barnes, rapper E-40, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, Warriors small forward Andre Iguodala, former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, Juglife founder Kez Reed, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, Warriors center David West and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Some of the more memorable moments we captured included McGee purposely getting hit by an Iguodala pitch and charging the mound in a fake brawl, Yamaguchi celebrating reaching base, Curry throwing his bat in disgust after a long fly ball was caught, and Iguodala winning the game’s MVP award.

