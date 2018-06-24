Look: Klay Thompson is back in China to celebrate title win, and it's great

Select Page

Look: Klay Thompson is back in China to celebrate title win, and it&#039;s great

Posted by | Jun 24, 2018 | ,

“China Klay” Thompson is our favorite version of Klay, and now that the Warriors are, once again, World Champions, we get to see that version of him one more time.

A number of Thompson’s teammates participated in JaVale McGee’s charity softball game on Saturday — like Stephen Curry, for example, who crushed a home run off Marshawn Lynch (watch here) — but not Klay.

Instead, Thompson apparently traveled to China, as he was spotted there over the weekend, with a pretty sweet hat and shades.

Thompson is living his best life — good for him.

