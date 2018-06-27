Select Page

Fight nearly breaks out at Chinese pick-up game Klay Thompson was playing in (Video)

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is currently in China, where he is often treated like royalty.

But a recent pick-up game he was playing in featured some tense moments, and a fight nearly broke out after a dirty play.

It happened after one player drove the lane and then leaped toward the basket, in what looked to be a layup attempt. Another member of the opposing team stepped in front of him, however, under-cutting the guy. He hit the ground hard, as you might imagine, and that’s when the fireworks began.

Thompson was right in the thick of things, and he could be heard giving his opinion on the dirty play, calling it “bulls—.”

Thompson stormed off the court soon after, but not until he made it clear about how he felt.

That was not the version of China Klay we’re used to seeing.

