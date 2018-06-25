Families of Chris Paul, Stephen Curry battle it out on 'Family Feud' (Video)

Select Page

Families of Chris Paul, Stephen Curry battle it out on &#039;Family Feud&#039; (Video)

Chris Paul and Stephen Curry recently went toe-to-toe in the Western Conference Finals, with the two-time MVP coming out on top.

Paul made sure to sneak in a jab, though, mimicking Curry’s signature “shimmy” after draining a big shot.

Curry, however, got revenge, just on a different stage. His family and Paul’s squared off on “Family Feud,” with Steph and Co. coming out on top.

The episode aired on Sunday night, and you can check out some of the highlights below.

Epic.

