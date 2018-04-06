Steve Kerr calls out team for 'embarrassing' performance in loss to Pacers

Select Page

Steve Kerr calls out team for &#039;embarrassing&#039; performance in loss to Pacers

The Warriors turned in arguably their worst defensive performance of the season on Thursday night, and head coach Steve Kerr was none too pleased about it.

Golden State gave up 126 points in the loss, and allowed Indiana to shoot a ridiculous 53.8 percent from the field. Not only that, they shot 51.7 percent from three-point range, which certainly isn’t their speciality. Furthermore, they outrebounded the Warriors by a 47-39 margin.

No matter how you slice it, the Warriors got dominated in the game, and it certainly wasn’t reminiscent of the way the reigning champions usually play.

Kerr was asked about the team’s performance after the game, and he didn’t mince words — not one bit. He even went on to rip the team over its lack of effort.

We can expect the Warriors to take their frustration out on the Pelicans in their next game, especially as good as they’ve been following losses.

