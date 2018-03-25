OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 12: Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors discuss the play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 2018 NBA playoffs took an ominous turn with the Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry injury. Curry suffered what looked to be a possible season ending knee injury.

Stephen Curry MCL Knee Sprain for Warriors Player: Will Miss at Least Three Weeks

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks for a left knee injury. On Friday, Curry was injured in the third quarter in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. Curry had scored 29 points at the time of the injury and was playing his first game back from a right ankle injury that caused him to miss six games. The Warriors feared Curry might miss the remainder of the season.

An MRI revealed that Steph had received a Grade 2 MCL knee sprain. Curry will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Notably, three weeks is the beginning of the NBA playoffs and that re-evaluation does not necessarily mean that Curry will be able to return then. The Warriors have had injuries to other high-profile players on their team recently. NBA All-Start Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have all missed playing time for various injuries.

The Warriors most likely are focused on getting all of their star players healthy as they are four games behind the Houston Rockets in the standings for the Western Conference. The injury to Curry occurred when Warriors’ center JaVale McGee careened into Curry accidentally on a block attempt. After the game, McGee said, “Everyone has a TV. I fell into him. I know y’all don’t I’m sitting here like, ‘Yes, I fell into I’m.” That’s the star player…I feel very bad that I was a part of that.”

The Warriors guards Quinn Cook and Nick Young will have to pick up the slack while Curry is out. Cook was called up from the Warriors’ G-League affiliate in early December after Curry sustained a right ankle injury that caused Curry to miss 11 games. Hopefully, Curry will return in time for the playoffs and that the rest of the Warriors are healthy.

