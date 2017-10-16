RAKUTEN PERFORMANCE CENTER, OAKLAND, CA — Here are some pictures of the Golden State Warriors during morning shootaround before a game. This occurred on Friday, October 13, 2017 before their last preseason game at home, against the Sacramento Kings.

Please note, Kevin Durant (illness), Draymond Green (back strain), and Andre Iguodala (back strain) were all listed as “OUT” for the game later that night.

However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson still played.

We also have some shots of the Chase #GoldenVictoryBall used for the #GoldenSweepstakes, outside the Oakland Marriott.

All photos taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

For purchase of any photos (without our logo watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.





































































