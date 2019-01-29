CHICAGO, USA – APRIL 11: Reggie Jackson (1) of Detroit Pistons is seen during the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on April 11, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are slightly past the halfway mark of the 2018/2019 season, having played 48 games. This season has had its share of ups and downs under a new coach and new front office. Let’s take a look at the team’s status to date.

Starting Lineup

G Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is averaging 14.1 points per game this season while shooting 40 percent from the field. He is lacking his signature burst of speed after coming off of last season’s ankle sprain. Therefore, he is being utilized as a spot-up shooter, while the offense runs through Blake Griffin. The adjustment is coming along decently, but his performance this season is not warranting his $16 million contract.

G Bruce Brown

The 2018 42nd pick has been one of the silver linings of this season. He is developing effectively into a lock-down defender who can guard three positions. Brown is still raw on offense, but due to his overall effectiveness, Dwane Casey elected to move him to the starting lineup a few weeks ago.

F Reggie Bullock

Bullock has proven to be a consistent contributor as one of the few options who can put it in the hoop to give Griffin a few plays off. He is averaging 12 points per game while making 2.5 three-pointers per game at 38 percent shooting. At $2.5 million Bullock is a bargain and for that reason, his name has been thrown around in trade rumors.

F Blake Griffin

Griffin is the star the Pistons have been in search of for in a long time. After his first healthy off-season in three years, he has developed his game to be the point forward for Detroit. He is averaging 26.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game while making 2.4 three-pointers per game. He is having a resurgent season, arguably playing his best basketball in his 9th year.

C Andre Drummond

Drummond has not seen a ton of improvement in his game. He remains a double-double machine averaging 16.5 points per game and 15 rebounds per game. It remains to be seen if Drummond can be the second best player on a playoff team due to some ill-advised on-court decisions and average defense. For the time being, he is doing the best he can do to make Casey’s system work.

Bench Unit

G Ish Smith

Smith has been the catalyst for Detroit off the bench this season. When he got hurt and was out for the month of December, the Pistons went through a bad stretch of losses. His impact has never been more evident. His three-point shooting has slightly improved as he shoots 33%, however, he is not a real threat from behind the arc.

G Luke Kennard

The second-year Duke product has seen improvements on the court, which is resulting in more playing time. His previous passive attitude is slowly being replaced with a confident shot-taking mentality. Kennard is hitting 38% of his three-pointers and scoring around 8 points per game. It is exciting to see his improvement as he fulfills his potential.

G Langston Galloway

Galloway is inconsistent off the bench shooting 33 percent from behind the arc and 38 percent from the field. It has been up and down for him this season off the bench, however, his effort is always there.

G Jose Calderon

Calderon was signed on to be the third point guard, but Smith’s injury has significantly increased his role for the team. His production, however, has been impacted as the 37-year-old slows down.

G Khyri Thomas

Thomas was expected to be stuck to the bench to develop for this year until the injury bug that hit the roster led to him seeing more minutes. He has impressed Casey with his defense and three-point shooting.

F Stanley Johnson

Johnson started the season as a starter before quickly making the move to the bench. Casey found him more useful off the bench as a 3-and-D option. Although his defense is well above average, his shooting still needs vast improvement for him to have a consistent contribution.

F Jon Leuer

Leuer is back healthy on the roster but without much playing time behind Griffin and Johnson. His best trait was three-point shooting, however, he has struggled to hit a single shot from behind the arc this season.

F Glenn Robinson III

Robinson has not lived up to his potential as a solid backup forward. His lack of defense and shot creation has not earned him any minutes in the past few weeks.

F Henry Ellenson

The Pistons declined his option for next year and look to move on somewhere else this summer. He has been inactive for all but two games this season.

C Zaza Pachulia

Pachulia has been a good veteran influence in the locker room. He is a good option as Drummond’s backup due to his mid-range jumper and solid screens.

Casey has established a new culture in Detroit during his first year. The rotations have improved, while the play-calls have been impressive at times. He has built good relationships with the players and the fans, nevertheless bringing more accountability on the players to compete for, and earn, their minutes.

The Pistons sit 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-27 record. It is safe to say Casey inherited an incomplete roster with massive contracts. He gets a pass for this season as the culture reset optimistically comes into fruition by next season.

