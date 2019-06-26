CHICAGO, USA – MARCH 13: Tobias Harris (34) of Los Angeles Clippers in action during the NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on March 13, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Tobias Harris is one of the top wings making up this summer’s talented free agent class. While he is not a Kevin Durant or a Kawhi Leonard, Harris could still be a key part of a contending team. With that in mind, there is one team where he could be the missing link. That team is the Denver Nuggets. Could Tobias Harris be fit well with the Denver Nuggets? Or, should the Nuggets give Michael Porter a chance as a starter?

The Problems it Could Present

The Denver Nuggets are already a well-constructed squad. Not to mention, Michael Porter could alleviate their void at the wing if he lives up to any of his potential. Bringing in another small forward could clog things up at that position. Plus, Harris may want a larger role and the Nuggets have shown they like to orchestrate their offense as a collective effort.

This means on one night, Nikola Jokic could be the high scorer. The next night, it could be Jamal Murray or Gary Harris. While Tobias Harris doesn’t seem to have the personality which demands the offense to go through him, he has already seen his fair share of teams. Harris may want to be on a team where he is finally the number one option. Unfortunately, he would not get that luxury with the Nuggets. Harris could price himself out of Denver’s financial range.

The Advantages of Tobias Harris With the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets being talented already is a double-edged sword. On one hand, Harris could clog things up, as alluded to already. On the other hand, he may just be the missing link for the Nuggets to take the next step. Harris is a fringe All-Star and would be another offensive threat to pair with Nikola Jokic. Last year, Harris shot 48.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point territory while scoring 20 points per game.

Another positive is Harris is versatile. He can play both forward positions. Therefore, if the Nuggets wanted to go with a small ball lineup, they could get away with it. If they wanted Paul Millsap to still start at power forward, but have Tobias Harris on the floor at the same time, they could do that as well. With all of this in mind, Tobias Harris would be a solid fit with the Denver Nuggets. He knows his role and having Michael Porter come off the bench would not be a bad idea either. Harris could be the piece who could help the Nuggets get to the next level and be another efficient weapon in Denver’s already talented arsenal. President of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, would be smart to at least make an attempt at swaying Tobias Harris to sign with the Nuggets’.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on