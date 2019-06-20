DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 28: Gary Harris (14) of the Denver Nuggets squats on the court as Andrew Wiggins (22) of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots free throws during the second half of the Nuggets’ 105-103 win. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets have one of the most intriguing cores in the league and one of those key pieces is Gary Harris. When healthy, Harris is a top 10 shooting guard in today’s NBA. Sadly, last year was a down season for the Michigan State product who was hindered with injuries all year long. However, this may present a golden opportunity for him. After this year’s down season, Harris has a legitimate shot to win Most Improved Player of the Year next season.

Gary Harris has incrementally improved since his rookie year, with the exception of last year. His rookie season did not look promising as he averaged only 3.4 points per game and 0.5 assists per game. His second season in the league saw Harris improve his game massively. He averaged 12.3 points per game, 1.9 assists per game and even averaged 1.3 steals per game. Harris’ third year was arguably his best so far. He shot a career-high 42 percent from three, which was in the top 10 for sharpshooters that year. He did this while still maintaining his defensive intensity.

Harris has been a part of the Nuggets’ rebuild process since the beginning. Out of the core trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and of course, Gary Harris, the two-way shooting guard has been in Denver since the 2014-15 season. Ever since then, every avid Denver fan has taken notice of his ceiling and his improvement year after year. Many have likened him to the Nuggets’ version of Jimmy Butler, or Klay Thompson. A lot of these comparisons come from the fact that Harris is a great defender, but can also score in bunches when given the chance. Just ask the Los Angeles Lakers about the eight to nothing run he rattled off on his own against them this past year.

Harris’ Struggles Last Season

As alluded to already, much of Gary Harris’ struggles last year were due to being hobbled all season. He went from averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game in the 2017-18 season to just 12.9 points per game this past year. His three-point field goal percentage took a dip from nearly 40 percent to just 33.9 percent. Harris has the potential to be a 20 point per game scorer while still locking his opponent up on defense.

If Gary Harris can get back to 100 percent healthy, then he will have a solid year next season. He still has the best passing big man in the league with Nikola Jokic getting him open looks. Not to mention, he has a dynamic backcourt mate in Jamal Murray as well. It would not be surprising to see Harris replicate his 2017-18 season or even improve upon those averages. Then, he will certainly be in the running for the Most Improved Player of the Year next season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on