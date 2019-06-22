LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Injured Oregon center Bol Bol (1) looks on during a college basketball game between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans on February 21, 2019 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2019 NBA Draft had many intriguing storylines, however, the Denver Nuggets did not have any picks in this draft. That did not stop Vice President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, from still making waves. In what may have been the most surprising twist of the draft, the University of Oregon 7’2” center, Bol Bol, slid out of the first round. For those who do not know, Bol Bol is the son of former NBA center, Manute Bol. The former Washington Wizards center who was an insane 7’7”. Bol Bol was finally selected by the Miami Heat in the later part of the draft and was then traded to the Denver Nuggets for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

The Denver Nuggets Had a Successful Draft

The Nuggets did not possess a pick this year. They were good enough to avoid the lottery and did not have any late-round picks due to trades they had made in the past. Tim Connelly was still able to make something out of nothing. Bol Bol was projected to go in the top 10, so the fact that Denver only had to give up cash considerations and a future second-round pick is a steal. While Bol did seem disappointed that he slid so far in the draft, he will get a chance to prove the 29 other teams wrong. He will have a great mentor in Nikola Jokic. At least if he can get healthy and ever get on the active roster. Sometime in the Summer League and maybe even the G-League could help refine his game once he is healthy.

Denver Nuggets Draft Grade: A

It may seem odd to give a team who only traded for a player an A. However, sometimes the best moves made in the draft are moves that a team did not make. The Denver Nuggets are already a nicely constructed team. The team made it to the second round of the playoffs. They do not need a massive overhaul. But, they did potentially get the steal of the draft in Bol Bol. Bol is 7’2” and has a massive wingspan of 7’8”. In college, Bol averaged 21 points per game in his sole season with the Oregon Ducks. He also tallied 2.7 blocks per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds per game. Bol also possessed a defensive rating of 86.7 and an offensive rating of 118.2.

As one can see, Bol has talent. Bol does have some injury concerns. However, he is going to a team that does not need his services right away. The Denver Nuggets will allow him the necessary time he needs to rehab and get to full strength. Much similar to what they did for Michael Porter. Once he is 100 percent, then he could be the steal of the draft. Bol has so much potential, it is astounding that Tim Connelly had to give up so little for the University of Oregon sensation.

