According to reports, the Denver Nuggets have agreed to re-sign unrestricted free agent guard Will Barton to a contract worth $54 million over four years. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

Barton’s contract will take him through the end of the 2021-22 season, where he will also have a player option.

Barton averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 assists 5.0 rebounds per game last season for the Nuggets. Barton had one of the best years of his career this past year. He continued shooting 37 percent from the three-point line despite increasing his attempts from 3.9 to 5.2 per game. Barton also started the most games he ever has in his career during the 2017-18 season. Barton started 40 games last season, which is up from 19 the previous year and just one game in 2014-15.

Barton will continue to bring explosive energy and athleticism off the bench for Denver. Hopefully, Barton’s impact on both ends of the floor will be enough to help propel the Nuggets to a playoff spot in the 2017-18 season.

Barton is going into his seventh season in the league, during which he’ll be 27 years old. He’s played on two teams in his career: the Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, who drafted Barton 40th overall in 2012.

