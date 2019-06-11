CHICAGO, USA – OCTOBER 6: Khris Middleton (22) of Milwaukee Bucks in action during the preseason NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, in Chicago, United States, on October 6, 2017. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks is set to hit free agency. Middleton is coming off another solid season Milwaukee where he was a great second option alongside the eventual Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not to mention, he is only a season removed from averaging about 20 points per game. With this in mind, there is a variety of teams who could use his services, but these teams are the best fit for the ever-improving small forward.

Milwaukee Bucks

Staying with the Bucks makes the most sense for Middleton. The Bucks were only one series away from making the NBA Finals this year and he might not find the same type of success with any other squad. Milwaukee is the place where he has made a name for himself and has become a first-time All-Star.

Not to mention, he will have an extra motivated Antetokounmpo ready to elevate this Bucks team to the next level next season. He already knows Milwaukee’s system and is already a solid fit for them. The saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” seems to apply to Middleton’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets seem to be just one piece away from finally being an instant contender. Not just a contender in the Western Conference, but for the NBA Finals. The team is already that cohesive. For Middleton, he would fit in right away considering he already has experience on a team who had success as a collective effort as part of a supporting cast. The Nuggets were the second seed in the West last year and their weakness was at the wing.

Sure, Michael Porter is coming, but as a rookie, some time off the bench would benefit him. Adding an All-Star in Middleton would instantly bolster the small forward position for the Nuggets. Suddenly, the Nuggets would have a fringe big three with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Khris Middleton of course. Also, coach Michael Malone would love having a hard worker like Middleton on the team.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be the dark horse in this summer’s free agency. While they may not be the most “attractive,” market in the league, they will have an intriguing team next season. The Mavericks already possess Luka Doncic who is a star in the making and Kristaps Porzingis is on his way. This will make for a deadly dynamic duo, particularly in the pick and roll.

If they can land another All-Star, Dallas will have their own big three. Khris Middleton very well could be that third star. He would thrive off of passes from Doncic and even make a formidable frontcourt with Porzingis. As alluded to already, Dallas may not be as enticing as New York or Los Angeles, but the Mavericks do have a good framework in place. All in all, Khris Middleton will make one team very happy in this summer’s NBA Free Agency.

