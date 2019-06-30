1st September 2017, Fenerbahce Arena, Istanbul, Turkey; FIBA Eurobasket Group D; Serbia versus Latvia; Power Forward Kristaps Porzingis #6 of Latvia in action during the match (Photo by Nikola Krstic/Action Plus via Getty Images)

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season, Kristaps Porzingis has signed a long-term deal with the franchise. The “unicorn” big-man agreed to a five-year, $158 million max contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks last season. He has yet to suit up a single time for the Mavericks, but they believe in the young forward. His new deal is worth $158 million over five years.

He was last seen in action when he went down with an ACL injury on February 6, 2018.

Restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis reached agreement on a five-year, $158M maximum contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

The trade ended up being an absolute success for the Mavericks, as they now have a young duo of Porzingis and Luka Doncic. Dishing Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan to the Knicks for an injured player on an expiring contract was a risky move, but the Mavericks came out on top.

Porzingis averaged nearly 23 points and 7 boards in his final season with the Knicks. He has career averages of 18 points and 7 rebounds per game.

It is still unknown when Porzingis will suit up again, though speculation is that he could be good to go by the start of the 2019-20 season. If he can remain healthy, he is one of the best young bigs in the league. However, with size comes the risk of injury. If he cannot stay on the floor, though, the Mavericks could be out of luck on their long-term investment.

The Mavericks came out of the last two years looking like one of the best young teams in the league. Porzingis and Doncic are two of the best young prospects at their respective positions and could dominate the league for years to come. “The Unicorn” is in Dallas to stay.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on