Despite finishing the 2018-19 season with a 33-49 record, Dallas Mavericks fans felt better than they have in recent years. The Mavericks lucked out in the 2018 draft and found a star in Luka Doncic and traded for former all-star Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline. With free agency just a few weeks away, fans are anxiously waiting to see what moves this franchise makes. The team has just enough money to sign a premier player and make this franchise a true contender. Which players should the Mavericks target this offseason? Let’s break it all down below:

Free Agents the Dallas Mavericks Should Target this Offseason

Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is one of those players that can do a little bit of everything. He is exceptional shooting the ball while he also possesses the necessary skills to finish inside. It is hard to find any weaknesses in his game. Walker is the type of player that elevates the play of those around him. With an extremely young roster having a veteran presence on and off the court is extremely important and this is exactly what Walker would bring to the table. He would bring much-needed star power to this franchise and can do so without stunting Doncic’s development. He is a player that would fit exceptionally well with this organization and should be one of Dallas’ top priorities this offseason.

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic is exactly what you think of when you hear the phrase modern-day big man. He has become adept at scoring the ball from all areas on the court. At 7 feet tall, he shoots the ball exceptionally well from beyond the arc at an astounding 36.4 percent. He’d instantly fill a need for Dallas in the rebounding department as well as be a playmaker on offense. If he were to sign that would give them a frontcourt of Porzingis and Vucevic which could be lethal. This would allow Doncic to continue to run the offense with multiple other playmakers to support him. Acquiring a player like Vucevic will fill multiple needs.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is perhaps the best three and D player in the entire NBA. He is a lockdown defender as an elite scorer and playmaker. His playing style makes him a natural fit for the Mavericks and would instantly mesh well into their system. What Dallas truly needs is a great all-around player. This is exactly what Thompson would bring to the table. He is a veteran leader who can mentor the younger players, but also take over a game when need be. While the Mavericks definitely should take a shot at him the chances of getting him to leave Golden State are very low.

Khris Middleton

Just like Thompson, Khris Middleton is another player who would immediately step in and make the Mavericks better. He has all of the skills you want in a player; incredible shooting, lockdown defense, and playoff experience. Much like Thompson, Middleton just makes sense for this team. He would address an obvious need and give them some of the best three-point shooting in the entire league. While Middleton doesn’t possess the ability to take over a game like some of the other players listed, he does provide a much-needed overall consistency. With Thompson looking like a long shot to leave Golden State, Middleton would be a much more realistic target

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is the type of player every championship-caliber team needs. While he is not a star player, he is very reliable and versatile. If they need him to play hard in the post, he can do it. If they need to kick the ball out to him for a three, he can make it. Whether it’s defense, passing, rebounding, or scoring the team needs, he can do it all. He won’t be at the top of the Mavericks’ wishlist. However, if they are unable to sign one of the other premier free agents this offseason, he would be an incredible fallback option.

Nobody knows which of these free agents Dallas will acquire this offseason if they get any at all. With the cap space this team possesses, they will definitely give it their best shot to add some real talent to their roster. With the plethora of young talent this team already has, they could be just a free agent or two away from a championship run.

