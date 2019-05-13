13 July 2018, Berlin, Germany: Kristaps Porzingis (R), power forward of the New York Knicks plays with youth players of the basketball team ALBA Berlin during a joint training session. The Latvian basketball player is currently on an advertising tour in Germany. Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa (Photo by Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A new video has emerged of Kristaps Porzingis in his home country of Latvia. The Dallas Mavericks star appears to have been in some kind of altercation outside of a bar. Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks are investigating the situation.

It has been reported that the altercation took place after a few Russian fans of the New York Knicks saw Porzingis outside of a nightclub. These fans were upset with the fact that he was so outspoken about the Knicks organization prior to being traded. The video shows a bloodied Porzingis in a heated argument with what appears to be law enforcement. Early reports are that objects were thrown at Porzingis, one of which hit him just above the eye.

Kristaps Porzingis was moved in a blockbuster trade in February where the reportedly disgruntled superstar was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, 23-years-old, was recovering from a torn ACL when he is reported to have had a meeting with Knicks management as he was unsatisfied with the slow rebuild. In return, the Knicks acquired Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two first-round selections. The 7’3 native of Liepaja in Latvia averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40% from three in 48 games during the 2017-2018 NBA season. The former All-Star will be looking to have a productive offseason as he regains his health. Porzingis will team up with fellow European star Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks.

This is not the first off-court issue that Porzingis has faced in 2019. In late February, allegations came out from a New York woman that Porzingis has sexually assaulted her in 2018. Porzingis claimed that it was a mutual encounter and vehemently denied all of the accusations. He also claimed that the young lady attempted to extort him out of $68,000 prior to making the sexual assault claim.

