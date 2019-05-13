13 July 2018, Berlin, Germany: Kristaps Porzingis (R), power forward of the New York Knicks plays with youth players of the basketball team ALBA Berlin during a joint training session. The Latvian basketball player is currently on an advertising tour in Germany. Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa (Photo by Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A new video has emerged of Kristaps Porzingis in his home country of Latvia. The Dallas Mavericks star appears to have been in some kind of altercation outside of a bar. Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks are investigating the situation.

The Mavericks are investigating All-Star Kristaps Porzingis’ altercation in Europe over weekend and current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2019

It has been reported that the altercation took place after a few Russian fans of the New York Knicks saw Porzingis outside of a nightclub. These fans were upset with the fact that he was so outspoken about the Knicks organization prior to being traded. The video shows a bloodied Porzingis in a heated argument with what appears to be law enforcement. Early reports are that objects were thrown at Porzingis, one of which hit him just above the eye.

#DallasMavericks star player #KristapsPorzingis was in a bloody altercation with a group of Russians in his hometown of Liepaja. It’s reported the group of Russians were upset about Porzingis switching teams.. Dallas Mavericks are currently investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/gG5MQDao6B — Hip Hop Weekly (@HipHopWeekly) May 13, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis was moved in a blockbuster trade in February where the reportedly disgruntled superstar was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, 23-years-old, was recovering from a torn ACL when he is reported to have had a meeting with Knicks management as he was unsatisfied with the slow rebuild. In return, the Knicks acquired Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two first-round selections. The 7’3 native of Liepaja in Latvia averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40% from three in 48 games during the 2017-2018 NBA season. The former All-Star will be looking to have a productive offseason as he regains his health. Porzingis will team up with fellow European star Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks.

This is not the first off-court issue that Porzingis has faced in 2019. In late February, allegations came out from a New York woman that Porzingis has sexually assaulted her in 2018. Porzingis claimed that it was a mutual encounter and vehemently denied all of the accusations. He also claimed that the young lady attempted to extort him out of $68,000 prior to making the sexual assault claim.

