13 July 2018, Berlin, Germany: Kristaps Porzingis (R), power forward of the New York Knicks plays with youth players of the basketball team ALBA Berlin during a joint training session. The Latvian basketball player is currently on an advertising tour in Germany. Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa (Photo by Gregor Fischer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, the New York Knicks have traded their young star Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, the Knicks would receive Dennis Smith Jr and the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews. In addition to Porzingis, the Knicks will send Tim Hardaway Jr and Courtney Lee. Details of the trade from Marc Stein:

The Knicks would receive Dennis Smith Jr. and the expiring contracts of DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews in the proposed trade, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2019

It was reported earlier in the day that Porzingis met with team officials and expressed his disappointment with the teams’ direction and constant losing.

Reporting with @ZachLowe and @RamonaShelburne: In meeting with management today, Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis expressed his concern with the losing, franchise direction and an uncertainty that a culture is developing that will enable sustainable organizational success. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

Less than an hour after the reports surfaced that Porzingis wanted out of New York, details of the deal with the Mavericks started trickling in. Shortly afterwards the trade became official.

The Knicks have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for marquee free agents such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this upcoming offseason. One big issue they had was the lack of cap space due to the salary of Hardaway Jr. and the looming free agency of Porzingis. The Knicks in this trade get a young player in DSJ that they can try to develop. However, the main purpose of the trade is to clear a boatload of cap space to be able to chase Durant and Irving; or two other max-contract free agents. This is a high-risk move for the Knicks as it will only be a good move if they can indeed sign two top tier free agents. On paper as things stand this deal does not look good for the Knicks.

From the Dallas perspective, this trade is a win. There were issues putting Luka Doncic in the backcourt with Smith Jr., and Smith Jr. has regressed noticeably this season. They receive an all-star caliber player in Porzingis who can compliment Doncic for many years. The Mavericks will give Porzingis an extension and have to fill out the rest of their roster but they have two all-star caliber players to start with.

