BOISE, ID – MARCH 17: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #22 of the Kentucky Wildcats moves the ball against CJ Massinburg #5 of the Buffalo Bulls in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Today’s Schedule and Matchup Notes

When: Tuesday, January 22, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time)

• Sacramento @ Toronto – 7:00 PM

The Kings are playing the second game of a back to back in a different city while Toronto hasn’t played since Saturday.

• Portland @ Oklahoma City – 8:00 PM

The Thunder are seeking their third straight victory but it won’t be an easy task as Portland is looking to gain ground in the West before the All-Star Break.

• LA Clippers @ Dallas – 8:30 PM

Dennis Smith Jr. has not played in a game since January 7th and the Mavericks are hoping his presence will help end a four-game losing streak.

• Minnesota @ Phoenix – 9:00 PM

Just two days following Derrick Rose‘s 18 foot jumper with 0.9 seconds left in regulation to defeat the Suns, the Timberwolves look to have a repeat performance.

LA Clippers Injury Bug

The Clippers will be without Lou Williams for the next two games at minimum because of a hamstring injury. Danilo Gallinari left the last game early with a back injury, so it is more than likely he will be out in the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, or at best on limited minutes.

Gameplan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s minutes have been in the 20s since the end of December but the last two games he has logged 43 and 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander got in a shooting slump with just seven points (3-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in the Clippers’ 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday. His usage rate has been around 17 percent all year up until the last two games in which his usage rate has risen to 22 percent.

DFS Start of the Day

The floor projection for Gilgeous-Alexander is 20.00 with a ceiling of 30.00. Rotogrinders has the projection at a whopping 28.12 while Draftkings Playbook has him at 23.00. His average DraftKings points over the past ten games have been 18.52, but that is with a usage of just 23.5 minutes per game.

With Gilgeous-Alexander’s DraftKings pricetag at $4,600 and going up against Dallas who are 24th defensively vs. his position, he is a must-start. It would not be surprising at all to see him come out as the top fantasy play per dollar spent across all DFS lineups because his minutes have been through the rough the past two games. Start him and do it with confidence!

DraftKings ‘Bang for your Buck’ Plays

Stud-Finder

$11,00 Russell Westbrook, PG, OKC

$8,300 Devin Booker, PG/SG, PHX

$8,100 Damian Lillard, PG, POR

$7,500 Jusuf Nurkic, C, POR

Mid-Range Money

$6,400 DeAndre Jordan, C, DAL

$6,200 Steven Adams, C, OKC

$6,000 C.J. McCollum, PG/SG, POR

$5,700 T.J. Warren, SF/PF, PHX

Sleeper Gems

$4,600 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, LAC

$4,500 Dennis Smith Jr., PG, DAL

Main Photo Image:

Related

View the original article on