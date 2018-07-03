According to reports Seth Curry, brother of Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry, has reportedly signed with the Portland Trail Blazers to a contract worth $2.75 million over two years. Seth hardly played this past season due to a left tibia injury but has shown potential in the season before with the Dallas Mavericks. His deal cannot be signed officially till the 6th of July, the end of the NBA moratorium period.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.
Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. Deal — which guarantees him $2.75M this year — includes a player option on second season.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018
Curry’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season. This deal also includes a player option on the second season.
After a couple of years bouncing around between the NBA G-League (formerly the D-League) and short stints with multiple NBA teams, Seth was able to carve a role for himself on the Dallas Mavericks’ team in the 2016-17 NBA season. He started 42 of the 70 games that he played and posted a solid stat line of 12.8 ppg, 2.5 RPG, 2.7 APG in 29 minutes per game. He shot an outstanding 85% from the foul line, as well as impressive clips of 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from deep.
Back in October, Seth was ruled out for a stress reaction on his left tibia, with no timeline of recovery. It was not until February 6 this year that he was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season to undergo surgery for his injury and to recover and rehabilitate for the 2018-19 season.
After showing that he could fit in the NBA in the 2016-17 season, Seth Curry will definitely not disappoint the Trail Blazers once he is back to 100% and is able to play again on the floor to the best of his abilities. He will bring his solid shooting abilities to Portland and contribute both off the bench and even as a starter, if necessary. If he puts up the same numbers he did two seasons ago in Dallas, then he is sure to be a dependable part of the Trail Blazers this upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.
Main Image:
<a id=’EodVoK3CQylhNE0_W8sF8w’ class=’gie-single’ href=’http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/499869506′ target=’_blank’ style=’color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;’>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’EodVoK3CQylhNE0_W8sF8w’,sig:’X3kuB90eyO84yM3FfpZoHD8L6VSjQxPvIn8WUi9s7GI=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’499869506′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});</script><script src=’//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js’ charset=’utf-8′ async></script>
