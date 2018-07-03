MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 03: Seth Curry (L) of Sacramento Kings struggles for the ball with Avery Bradley (R) of Boston Celtics during the NBA Regular Season basketball game between Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics at the Mexico City Arena on December 03, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, league source tells ESPN. Deal — which guarantees him $2.75M this year — includes a player option on second season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Curry’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season. This deal also includes a player option on the second season.

