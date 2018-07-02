Nerlens Noel of the Dallas Mavericks. (Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)

According to reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent center Nerlens Noel to a two-year contract. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7.

Shams Charania of Yahoo broke the news on Monday afternoon:

Free agent Nerlens Noel has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

Noel’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season, with a player option for that season.

Noel averaged a career-low 4.4 points, along with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game last season for the Dallas Mavericks. After the team that drafted Noel, the Philadelphia 76ers, traded him midway through the 2016-17 season, Noel struggled in Dallas. He landed in Mavs coach Rick Carlisle‘s doghouse, losing his spot in the rotation despite Dallas’ hopes for him to become a starter.

Noel played in a career-low 30 games and started in just six this season, averaging a career-low 15.7 minutes per game. The 24-year-old big man was known for his rim protection and quickness on the defensive end coming out of college. However, Noel hasn’t yet lived up to the high expectations placed on him. Both the 76ers and the Mavericks seemed disappointed with his tenure on the team.

Looking forward, Noel will hope to get back on track with his new team. When he was drafted sixth overall in 2013, some thought Noel to be the best prospect in his draft. Five years later, he’ll have to prove that he can stay healthy and improve his attitude moving forward.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on