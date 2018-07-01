NEW YORK, NY – MAY 20: Doug McDermott visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with Indiana, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

McDermott’s contract will take him through the end of the 2020-21 season.

McDermott is coming off his fourth season in the NBA. He spent the first three years of his career with the team that selected him in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls exercised McDermott’s fourth-year option for the 2016-17 season. In late Feburary 2017, however, McDermott was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom he finished the rest of the year averaging 6.6 points and 2 rebounds a game. In September 2017, he was traded to the New York Knicks as part of the transaction that brought Enes Kanter to the Knicks in exchange for star forward Carmelo Anthony. In February 2018, he went to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a deal that also involved the Denver Nuggets. Doug McDermott averaged nine points, three rebounds, and one assist per game in 23 minutes of action with the Mavericks.

McDermott is sure to bring shooting and scoring for the Pacers in the upcoming 2018-19 season. While he is not a starting-caliber player nor is he a first or second option on offense, he is able to spark a team’s offense by scoring in bunches, whether from mid-range or from beyond the arc. Throughout his four years in the league, he has shot the ball at a clip of 45%, while making 42% of his three-balls.

