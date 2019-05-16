LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up the court during a college basketball game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the USC Trojans on November 11, 2018, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls will officially have the seventh pick in the NBA Draft. While Chicago fans were hoping for a higher pick, there will still be a multitude of talent remaining at seven, as the Bulls have learned from the previous two drafts. They may have missed out on the ‘Zion sweepstakes’, but for a rebuilding team such as Chicago, there will still be a player that can have a significant impact going forward. Here are the Chicago Bulls draft options with the seventh pick.

While nothing is concrete until draft day, there are a number of players projected in the fifth to tenth pick range, all of which would be successful additions to the current Chicago roster.

Cam Reddish

Duke had a historic class this season, featuring two likely top-three picks in Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. While by no means forgotten however was fellow five-star recruit in Cam Reddish. The 6’8″ freshman was at times overlooked in Duke’s offense but was able to be a formidable shooter and competent defender. He projects to be a high level ‘Three-and-D’ NBA wing. Reddish would provide outside shooting to a Bulls team which often seems lacking. He has also proved he is willing to accept a lesser role in order to benefit the team. This means he should be able to fit fairly well into any team.

Darius Garland

There have been multiple reports throughout the last off-season and season that the Bulls are dissatisfied with current starting point-guard Kris Dunn. This could lead to them looking to draft a replacement. The 2019 Draft is not a point guard heavy draft but there are three main standouts. The first of these is the projected second pick, Ja Morant. The second is Darius Garland, the 6’3″ guard from Vanderbilt. Missing majority of last season recovering from meniscus surgery, Garland is arguably the most NBA ready guard in the draft. This is due to his ability to handle and score efficiently and at a high level. Depending on how the first six teams pick, Garland could be the heir apparent to the Chicago point-guard throne.

Coby White

The third high ranked point guard in the upcoming draft is UNC’s, Coby White. The 6’5″ player is a score first player, who excels at driving to the ring, as well as being an efficient three-point shooter. White can add value to Chicago through spacing and being a secondary scorer, as well as a playmaker. If the Bulls miss out on Garland, White could be a fine replacement who can elevate the team. Additionally, the Bulls have always had a certain affinity towards UNC players.

Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver to this point has been the biggest uncertainty in the draft. Mock drafts have him going anywhere from fourth to eighth, and it will likely depend on the draft order as to where he is taken. If he falls to Chicago, he could prove to be a much-needed scoring presence. Culver is a wing player with a fairly complete game. Additionally, he is a highly touted defender. While this is more of a long shot, Jarrett Culver would be a steal for the Bulls, and would really help to round out Chicago’s young core.

Continuing to Build

The Chicago Bulls draft options may be diminished by falling to the seventh pick. However, history has taught the Bulls that they can always find talent at that spot in the draft. While it may not be a franchise-altering player, Chicago can still find a stud that improves their young core and their team for years to come. The draft will take place on the 2nd of June at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on