Coming into the 2018 NBA Season, the Chicago Bulls were facing some glaring issues. Their defensive liabilities were ever-present, with one player even going on the record as saying “they don’t pay players to play defense”. They had spent more money than planned in pursuit of free agents and were under pressure to validate the new contracts. But more than anything they were lacking a true leader and a number one option. With one of the youngest teams in the league and a number of possible breakout players, the team dynamic was still forming. However, following a dynamite start to the NBA season, it seems as if the Bulls Zach LaVine is stepping up to fill the leadership position.

The Go-To Guy

While the Bulls are only two games into the 2018-19 season, that has been more than enough for LaVine to show he has his legs back under him and is scoring better than ever before. Opening the season with 30 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, he backed it up with 33 against Detroit. This made him only the third Bulls player to open a season with two 30+ point performances, the others being Bob Love and Michael Jordan. It is clear that LaVine is establishing himself as the Bulls primary option. It can be seen both by the numbers he is putting up and through watching the final possessions against Detroit. Both went to LaVine in the clutch, needing a big shot. He connected on the first for a big three but was unable to deliver the game-winner. However, the team giving him both these opportunities shows he has developed the alpha mentality.

Leading Both Ways

It is no secret that Zach LaVine is not regarded as an elite defender. He has struggled with this side of the ball in the past, failing to move his feet or switch on screens. However, this season so far it seems LaVine has been putting in an effort to play both sides of the ball. He may not be seeing the results just yet, but there are signs he is trying. This could be in part due to the influences of his teammate, friend, and top-tier defensive guard Kris Dunn, who has reportedly been working with LaVine on his defense. Hopefully, this will soon translate into Zach becoming the complete package.

Markkanen’s Absence

The Chicago Bulls headed into the 2018-19 season with two potent offensive weapons, in Zach Lavine and Lauri Markkanen. However, Markkanen suffered an elbow sprain during training camp, and would reportedly miss the first two months of the season. To LaVine, this was both a blessing and a curse. It opened up the reigns of the team to him and allowed him to assume the lead role. However, this also came with the pressure of leading the team. He was able to step up, but he was also expected to. So far he has, impressing on the court through both his performance and his leadership.

The question remains as to how Markkanen will insert himself back into the team. While LaVine will most likely remain the team’s leader, Markkanen may take the spot of the number one option. LaVine must be willing to accept this and play his role to the best of his ability. Once those conditions are met, the Bulls will be able to properly grow and compete in the league.

