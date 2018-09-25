11 December 2009: Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose dribbles during the Chicago Bulls victory 96-91 in overtime over the Golden State Warriors at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. (Photo by Christophe Elise/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls reigned over the NBA for most of the 1990’s, creating one of the most powerful dynasties in NBA history. Michael Jordan, along with Scottie Pippen and coach Phil Jackson brought Chicago their first ever championship. They then delivered five extra rings for good measure. However, the Bulls dream run came to an abrupt end in 1998, losing nearly their entire core in one offseason. Michael Jordon retired. The Bulls traded Pippen. The free agency claimed Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson resigned. 20 years on from this, the Chicago Bulls have yet to return to the NBA finals. The first part of this series took a look at the coaching struggle of the franchise. Yet, those issues still don’t piece together the answer to, why can’t the Bulls post-Jordan figure it out?

In part one of our Bulls post-Jordan series, we put the spotlight on the previous coaching of the team. Every Bulls coach since Phil Jackson was examined for their impact on the organization. In the second part, the focus is the mistakes made by Chicago during free-agency periods, and how injuries to key players have derailed what could have been successful runs. These two elements have proved significant in the struggles that Chicago has faced post-Jordan, and the team has suffered because of it.

Free Agency Failure

The first of these situations came in the offseason of 2000, when Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady, Eddie Jones, and Grant Hill were free agents. Bulls plan was to sign two of these players as core pieces to a rebuild. They went 0-4. Duncan returned to the San Antonio Spurs, Jones chose Miami and T-Mac and Grant Hill both went to the Orlando Magic. This then led to the Bulls opting to rebuild through the draft.

In the following years, the Chicago Bulls would go on to make some regrettable free-agency decisions. Standouts include Ron Mercer (2000, $27 million), Eddie Robinson (2001, $32 million), and Donyell Marshall (2004, $15 million). However, during this period, they missed out on the signing of superstar free agent, Kobe Bryant. While this one is more to bad luck than bad judgment, it nevertheless is painful for Bulls fans to hear that Kobe had been looking at houses in Chicago, before hearing that teammate Shaquille O’Neal had requested a trade.

To round out this collection of free agency close calls, the Chicago Bulls also had the chance to sign LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the summer of 2010. In an interview for CBS Sports Chicago, Wade stated that “My eyes were here, LeBron’s eyes were here“. However, the pair opted to join forces in Miami, and create an NBA behemoth with fellow all-star Chris Bosh.

Yet again, the Chicago Bulls were so close, yet so far. The signing of any of these players could have changed the Bulls fortunes.

Injury Issues

Possibly one of the biggest reasons the Bulls have not found more success in the past two decades rests on the fact that they have suffered devastating injuries at very inconvenient times. While injuries are a part of the sport, the Chicago Bulls seem to always be struck by them when they least deserve it. Jay Williams dislocated his knee and fractured his hip, coming off of a successful rookie campaign in 2003. Eddy Curry was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in 2005. This caused him to miss the entirety of the playoffs, after becoming the first Bull since MJ to lead the team in all statistical categories. Rajon Rondo broke his thumb two games into the 2016-17 first round, where an eighth-seeded Bulls team were 2-0 on the one seed Celtics. However, there is no more a heartbreaking injury for the Bulls than Derrick Rose.

Chicago saw Derrick as the prodigal son. A number one pick, and superstar talent, who had grown up in Chicago. The season after becoming the leagues youngest ever MVP, Rose tore his ACL in the first round of the playoffs. He would miss the entire next season. This injury was a huge blow to the team and the organization, who had Rose pegged as the future. Rose would have ongoing knee issues from this point, including a twice-torn right meniscus. He never returned to the player he was before the injuries, and an Eastern Conference Semi-final was the furthest he could lead the Bulls. Roses injury was a large reason the Bulls have yet to return to the finals. A healthy Rose, given a few more years, would have almost certainly lead the Bulls to the finals, and to a championship.

What’s Next

Through a combination of inconsistent coaching, failure to secure high-level free agents, and a multitude of injuries, the Bulls have not yet been able to return to the NBA Finals. Hopefully, this will change soon. They have a young, promising team, who will develop well over the coming seasons. If they can stay healthy and cohesive, and possibly attract some big name talents, then they will be able to return the Chicago franchise to its rightful place as NBA Champions.

