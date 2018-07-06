CHICAGO, USA – FEBRUARY 15: Zach LaVine (8) of Chicago Bulls in action during the NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on February 15, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Sacramento Kings have agreed to sign restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine to an offer sheet worth $80 million over four years. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match the offer or let Lavine go to the Kings.

Shams Charania of Yahoo broke the news on Friday evening:

RFA Zach LaVine has agreed to a four-year, $80M offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell Yahoo. The Chicago Bulls have 48 hours to match. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2018

Lavine’s contract will take him through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Lavine averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season for the Bulls. However, Lavine only appeared in 24 games this season. After tearing his ACL in February 2017 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lavine was traded in the off-season. He missed the first couple months of the season before making his season debut on January 13, 2018. Unfortunately for Lavine he only was able to play in 24 games before being shut down again with a knee issue.

Looking forward, the former slam dunk champion will be looking to stay healthy for the first time in two seasons (after playing 82 games in 2015-16 he’s played in just 71 from 2016-18.) Lavine will look to bring a spark to the Kings’ offense with his highlight reel dunks and three-point shooting. The Kings will look for production from Lavine as they contend for a playoff spot in the 2018-19 season.

Lavine is going into his fifth season in the league, during which he’ll be 23 years old.

