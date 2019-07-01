CHARLOTTE, USA – OCTOBER 11: Kemba Walker of Charlotte Hornets gestures to teammates during the NBA match between Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on October 11, 2017. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NBA Free Agency is almost here, and rumors are flying around the internet like never before. When the clock strikes midnight — well, technically 6 p.m. ET — the new NBA year will start and players will be free to start contract negotiations.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most talked about teams on the eve of free agency. With Irving all but gone and Al Horford likely out the door as well, the Celtics will be looking to re-tool.

The biggest piece of the puzzle is the hole Irving will leave. It is all but confirmed that the Celtics will land All-NBA point guard Kemba Walker to fill the void, but new details are emerging on how Danny Ainge plans to snag Walker.

It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Celtics may pursue a three-team trade surrounding Walker, Irving, and Terry Rozier. The trade would send Rozier to the Charlotte Hornets, Irving to the Brooklyn Nets (his presumed destination), and Walker to Boston.

If the Celtics pull off the trade, it helps them tremendously. They would retain the Bird rights to Horford and Marcus Morris while also qualifying for a full Mid-Level Exception. In simpler terms, they could offer Horford more money, or sign a higher-level free agent if he leaves.

The trade would likely be centered around the 2020 Memphis Grizzlies pick. The Celtics own the pick if it falls out of the top-6 in next year’s draft. If not, the pick is unprotected in 2021. Since the Nets could sign Irving outright, they would likely be on the receiving end of the deal as an incentive to help the Celtics clear cap space.

The only incentive for the Hornets is that Walker would not walk away for free. However, more assets could be included in the deal. Details are still mostly unclear, and trade talks are currently in the “exploratory” phase.

