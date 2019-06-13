CHARLOTTE, USA – OCTOBER 11: Kemba Walker of Charlotte Hornets gestures to teammates during the NBA match between Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum arena in Charlotte, NC, United States on October 11, 2017. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

As the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors play game six tonight, the other 28 teams are already busy in their off-season. The biggest storyline involves Anthony Davis getting closer to becoming a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, more stories are making headlines. Today’s NBA rumors involve all-stars Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving. Let’s take a look into the scenes.

Rumor: Kemba Walker is willing to take less money in order to help the Charlotte Hornets build a better team around him according to Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report.

Just when it seemed like the Charlotte Hornets were going to lose their best player, along comes a glimmer of hope. According to Bleacher Report, Walker stated in a recent interview with Nick Carboni that he would be willing to take less than the super-max contract to help the Hornets. He would take a discount in order to help them construct a better team around him.

When asked the question, Walker answered “Yeah I would take less. Sure why not. I would take less.” The Hornets have had eight seasons to build around the point guard. It seems like Walker is being extremely generous here. He has had a successful career with Charlotte. In his career, Walker averages 19.8 points per game, 5.5 assists per game and 35.7 percent from three-point range. He has earned three all-star appearances and one all-NBA selection. We could also see Walker try to lure other potential free agents to the Hornets as well.

Kyrie Irving Expected to Sign with Roc Nation.

Rumor: After Kyrie Irving fired his agent, Jeff Wechsler, rumors say he is going to sign with Roc Nation per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

Irving will be one of the most highly touted free agents this summer. He made more headlines by parting ways with Jeff Wechsler recently. Now, it seems as if he has his eyes on Roc Nation, the same company founded by Jay Z, hip hop icon and former stakeholder with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple sources such as The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Irving could be signing with the Nets.

This is an interesting development. Irving just recently opted into his contract with the Boston Celtics and deciding to test the free agent market. Irving had a great season. He averaged 23.8 points per game, 6.9 assists per game and an effective field goal percentage of 55.7 percent. He also tied his career high offensive rating of 118 this past season. We will soon find out whether this rumor will mean anything in terms of the Brooklyn Nets’ chances of landing a quality free agent.

Boston Celtics not Afraid of One Year Rental for Anthony Davis.

Rumor: According to Hoops Hype, the New Orleans Pelicans would still rather deal their superstar to the opposite conference rather than the Lakers.

The Anthony Davis trade talks continue on. The two teams in a fierce contest for the big man’s services are the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Rich Paul, the agent of Davis and LeBron James, saying the Celtics would only get Davis for a year if they land him, Boston is still not backing down. The Pelicans stated they wanted to get another team involved in a deal. Here is a quote from Brian Windhorst: “I think it’s a good sign that David Griffin is shopping the number four pick. That at least means he’s open to a deal with the Lakers,” Windhorst said. “But I think all of this is a maneuver to draw as much as he possibly can out of the Celtics.”

Davis is getting closer to being in a new uniform come next season. He is still one of the best players in the game. Despite playing only 56 games this past season, he averaged 25.9 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting. He also tallied 2.4 blocks per game. Hopefully, we will soon find out who will win the bidding war.

